Smoke from 80 Western wildfires burning across 13 states is bringing hazy skies and poor air quality to parts of Colorado.
An air quality alert has been issued for the Front Range Urban Corridor due to haze from Western wildfires, impacting the Denver-Boulder area as well as Fort Collins and Greeley.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that "lingering wildfire smoke will enhance ozone across the advisory area both Tuesday and Wednesday. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoons both days, then return to more moderate levels during the late evenings and mornings."
The alert impacts residents in Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties.
Ozone levels are expected to reach the highest concentrations on Tuesday in western portions of the Denver metro area, including the city of Golden.
Ozone has been reaching levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, reaching as far as Colo Springs. An Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone has been issued again for portions of Teller and El Paso Counties, for both Mon & Tues. #BetterAir #JustSkip2 https://t.co/y67j4L0K8R pic.twitter.com/FDZdABylC8— CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) July 26, 2021
The air quality alert is in effect until at least 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the NWS.
An air quality alert has been issued for Northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties with an advisory for ozone in effect until at least 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Several cities will be impacted including Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument.
An air quality alert also remains in effect until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday for northern Routt County due to areas of moderate to heavy smoke near the Morgan Creek Wildfire. The lightning-caused blaze has scorched more than 6,000 acres, with 8 percent containment.
These elevated levels could potentially impact sensitive groups, including the elderly and younger residents, as well as those with respiratory conditions such as asthma or heart and lung diseases.
Residents are urged to limit prolonged outdoor activity or heavy outdoor exertion.
Hot and sunny conditions are expected to linger through the week, with a cold front pushing into the state on Thursday and continuing on Friday.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Before heading out, check the current weather conditions at weather.gov.
