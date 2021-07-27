Fog and smoke from a wildfire drape the Flatirons in Boulder, Colorado. Photo Credit: beklaus (iStock).

Fog and smoke from a wildfire drape the Flatirons in Boulder, Colorado. Photo Credit: beklaus (iStock).

 beklaus

Smoke from 80 Western wildfires burning across 13 states is bringing hazy skies and poor air quality to parts of Colorado.

An air quality alert has been issued for the Front Range Urban Corridor due to haze from Western wildfires, impacting the Denver-Boulder area as well as Fort Collins and Greeley.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that "lingering wildfire smoke will enhance ozone across the advisory area both Tuesday and Wednesday. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoons both days, then return to more moderate levels during the late evenings and mornings."

NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here

The alert impacts residents in Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties.

Ozone levels are expected to reach the highest concentrations on Tuesday in western portions of the Denver metro area, including the city of Golden. 

The air quality alert is in effect until at least 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the NWS.

An air quality alert has been issued for Northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties with an advisory for ozone in effect until at least 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Several cities will be impacted including Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument.

An air quality alert also remains in effect until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday for northern Routt County due to areas of moderate to heavy smoke near the Morgan Creek Wildfire. The lightning-caused blaze has scorched more than 6,000 acres, with 8 percent containment.

These elevated levels could potentially impact sensitive groups, including the elderly and younger residents, as well as those with respiratory conditions such as asthma or heart and lung diseases.

Residents are urged to limit prolonged outdoor activity or heavy outdoor exertion.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to linger through the week, with a cold front pushing into the state on Thursday and continuing on Friday.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Before heading out, check the current weather conditions at weather.gov

DISCOUNT: Help support OutThere Colorado through our online store. Explore t-shirts, hoodies, gaiters, mugs, stickers & more. Use code OTCGEAR15 at checkout for 15% OFF. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.