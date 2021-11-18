According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, deceased pilot Marc Thor Olson described conditions as not ideal to make a drop prior to making his final pass above the Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park, Colorado. Olson had made a successful water drop prior to returning to drop suppressant.
Around midday on Tuesday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office reached out to request air resources in the fight against the Kruger Rock fire from a company called CO Fire Aviation in Fort Morgan. CO Fire Aviation said they were able to respond to the call, with a pilot and plane ready to go.
Strong winds had been present in the area throughout the day, which caused CO Fire Aviation to be on hold until conditions improved. A few hours passed and CO Fire Aviation felt comfortable making air drops on the blaze after checking weather and crosswinds at the fire.
Olson left with a first load of water, reporting a successful drop. At that point, Olson reported that wind "was not too bad" at the fire. He then headed to Loveland to get a load of suppressant for his second drop.
After about an hour, Olson was back on the scene, though he found that conditions were "turbulent over the fire," making a drop not ideal. He reported that he would make one more pass prior to heading back to Loveland.
The plane crash was then heard at 6:37 PM.
The wreckage of the plane was located just over three hours later, with Olson's body being recovered from the scene the following morning.
Additional information regarding the fatal plane crash at the Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park will not be released at this time. An official investigation is underway, being conducted by the FAA And NTSB.
Marc Thor Olson was described by his company as a highly experienced pilot with more than 40 years of flying experience, including experience with the use of night vision technology.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, his involvement in the fight against the fire was part of a "call when needed" verbal contract made between the county and CO Fire Aviation in October, with a written contract still being negotiated.
CO Fire Aviation offers nighttime air operations, which can offer major advantages in the fight against a fire. Temperatures and and winds tend to drop at night, while relative humidity tends to increase, making this an ideal time to calm a blaze and prevent large runs.
Olson's flight was reported to be historic, the first time a fixed-wing aircraft with night vision technology was used to fight a fire in Colorado.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
At last report, the Kruger Rock fire had reached 145 acres with 40 percent containment.
