A series new to streaming service Hulu centers around a Colorado murder investigation that many local residents are likely to remember.
'Wild Crime: Murder in the Rocky Mountains' tells the story of Toni Henthorn and her husband Harold Henthorn. Toni died following a 130-foot fall from a steep cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park on September 29th, 2012. Her husband, who had previously lost his first wife in an accident, was quickly pinned as a suspect with some believing he pushed her to her death.
IMDB currently lists four episodes in the series, which initially premiered in September of 2021. The show has a 7.5 of 10 rating on the website.
