Kebler Pass near Crested Butte, Colorado. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

Kebler Pass near Crested Butte, Colorado. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock).

 Kruck20

A missing person has been found dead more than a week after they were last seen, killed in a vehicle crash on Colorado's scenic Kebler Pass in Gunnison County.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle was spotted off of Kebler Pass, down a steep embankment on Saturday, October 16, at about 1 PM. Upon investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was headed toward Crested Butte from 133 when it drove on the right side of the embankment, ultimately plummeting more than 100 feet down a scree slope before colliding with trees.

An image from the scene of the vehicle discovery on Saturday afternoon. Photo Credit: Scott Weiser, Denver Gazette.

An image from the scene of the vehicle discovery on Saturday afternoon. Photo Credit: Scott Weiser, Denver Gazette.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was 41-year-old Daniel Hoffman, who had been reported as a missing person after not showing up for work. Hoffman had been last seen on October 8 at about 11 AM in Crested Butte, with a later cell phone ping putting him in Carbondale.

According to CSP Trooper Hanson, the exact time and date of the crash is unknown, as of Saturday afternoon.

"So far, we know that the vehicle was heading toward Crested Butte from 133, drove the right side of the embankment, and collided with some trees," said Hanson.

Hoffman was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra at the time of the accident.

According to CSP Sergent Kessler, information about what factors may have contributed to the accident or fatality have not been released.

The specific location of the accident was roughly six miles from Paonia State Park, at mile marker 6.8. The location of Paonia State Park in relation to the state of Colorado can be seen below:

Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information may be released.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.