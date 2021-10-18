A missing person has been found dead more than a week after they were last seen, killed in a vehicle crash on Colorado's scenic Kebler Pass in Gunnison County.
According to Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle was spotted off of Kebler Pass, down a steep embankment on Saturday, October 16, at about 1 PM. Upon investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was headed toward Crested Butte from 133 when it drove on the right side of the embankment, ultimately plummeting more than 100 feet down a scree slope before colliding with trees.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was 41-year-old Daniel Hoffman, who had been reported as a missing person after not showing up for work. Hoffman had been last seen on October 8 at about 11 AM in Crested Butte, with a later cell phone ping putting him in Carbondale.
According to CSP Trooper Hanson, the exact time and date of the crash is unknown, as of Saturday afternoon.
"So far, we know that the vehicle was heading toward Crested Butte from 133, drove the right side of the embankment, and collided with some trees," said Hanson.
Hoffman was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra at the time of the accident.
According to CSP Sergent Kessler, information about what factors may have contributed to the accident or fatality have not been released.
The specific location of the accident was roughly six miles from Paonia State Park, at mile marker 6.8. The location of Paonia State Park in relation to the state of Colorado can be seen below:
The investigation is ongoing. Additional information may be released.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.