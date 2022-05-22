The eastbound lanes of Highway 47 were closed on Sunday morning from the Interstate 25 off-ramp to Dillon Drive in Pueblo, after a semi-truck carrying wind turbine parts was involved in a crash.
In an interview with KKTV, officials from the Pueblo Police Department confirmed that the truck's cargo rolled onto the highway when the accident occurred.
The cause of the crash has not yet been reported.
"Please use alternate routes to access business in the area. The road will be closed for several hours. We will update when the accident has been cleared," the Pueblo Police Department said in a tweet,
The interstate had not yet been reopened, at the time this article was published.
