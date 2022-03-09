Finding affordable housing in most Colorado ski towns is no easy task, especially for local workers. With investors and second-home owners snatching up coveted mountainside properties, home prices continue to slip out of reach for those with a modest income – many of whom provide key services that allow the resorts behind the booming local economies to exist. Making a down payment on a million-plus dollar home simply isn't feasible for most employees earning an hourly wage, as landlords also turn to more profitable short-term renting over long-term leases, thus limiting local housing options even more.
The housing crunch has meant long commutes or non-conventional housing options for many ski town workers, with some turning to vanlife, camping, or extremely cramped and crowded spaces out of necessity.
A recent report from NBC News provided interesting insight into the situation, including the statistic that only 11 percent of the Breckenridge housing stock is resident-occupied, short of a goal of 35 percent. This situation is similar to what is found in other spots, too, with the many local housing options occupied by temporary vacationers or sitting empty while owners live the majority of their lives at a different primary residence.
As this lack of affordable housing drives locals away, it creates a number of issues. Lack of staffing is often the first concern that is raised, but perhaps a more important long-term impact may be how the flight of the locals can cause the sense of community to evaporate, turning what was once a colorful ski town into something closer to a corporate machine.
Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a simple solution. Businesses have tried to purchase homes so that they're able to offer affordable housing to employees. Towns have capped short-term rental properties while designating some homes as 'locals-only.' Some organizations are even shelling out big bucks so that locals can make a downpayment on a purchase. Unfortunately, each win seems to be a drop in the bucket as home prices and average rent continues to rise, outpacing wage increases.
There's not doubt about it – the affordable housing situation is grim in many Colorado resort towns, leaving many wondering how these towns can continue to thrive if no one is around to fill wage-based jobs.
Could the 'ski town local' become a lifestyle of the past? Time will tell.
Do you think there's a solution to this issue? Let us know in the comments.
Oh, of course all places are getting more and more expensive don't they always! Anything to make a big buck or two even for employees you know! Even at Ski Greek Peak a very popular Big Ski Resort back in Virgil, in Upstate New York! I know I lived by it and homes were hard to come by even then! A lot of folks moved away and that didn't help any as folks from Texas you know how things are always bigger in Texas well they are here now too! By the way that includes California too as far as folks moving here too!! I was just looking again today as it was on here last night that Longmont was the place to go for lower home prices but guess what that is not true either if you do not believe me check it out High prices! No wonder so many homes are three & four generations no one can afford to live as single families anymore! Even my own daughter has a three generational home up in Thornton now! What ever happened to empty nesters? My hubby and I live by ourselves down here and it's a 2 1/2 hour drive to go there; and very affordable too! Jess
Our family has owned property in the high country over 45 years. The last 30 years, we rented to a family friend with a lease. The community changes have shocked me. We kept the rent low for the family friend knowing he was on social security. Unknowns to us, he found a creative way to supplement his limited income. He illigally subletted the tiny 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. He charged $350 to $500 a person paid in cash. When I walked in there was over 14 people living there. A tiny room in the garage with no heat or electricity he was renting for $1000 a month to a mom and her 10 year old daughrter, a horrible stained carpet was the only insulation. They were working and sending their children to school, but he was exploiting the most venerable segment of the high country workforce. Undocumented migrant workers in the hospitality and construction industry. None spoke English, none had legal work visas. For anyone thinking about short term renting. The damage to the unit was far beyond imagination with bed bugs, countless broken water pipes, holes in the walls, kitchen appliances worn out from overuse, evidence of fires from candles, and the once non-smoking home had walls thick with tobacco smoke. Even our family washer and dryer had become a "commercial" laundry with one woman charging neighbors and friends to do their laundry there. Another "resident" had a auto repair shop in the front yard, a wood shop at the side, and the elderly renter openly advertised our former single family home as a boarding house. I moved everyone out, and I am now living there attempting to repair the unbelievable damage. I will rent again, but only to a committed local family such as a county, city, or government worker and their family. I remember the small town community of 30 years ago. I will not be a part of what is destroying it just in the name of greed.
A bit of “squatting” in some of the 2-4-10 houses, along with general strikes by resort town workers would get the attention of a lot of people with the ability to prod the free-market to actually work for a majority of those who live in those communities.
The ski resorts will have to choose between offering employees a place to stay (which wouldn't be counted as income for the employee, but would be tax deductible to the resort) or else paying employees for their commute time as well as footing the bill for their transportation expenses.
