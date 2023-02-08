Tripadvisor has published their 2023 list of 'trending' United States destinations and one Colorado spot was ranked among a total of 15 places.
"From lesser-known cities to new escapes, these places are on the up and up. You heard it here first," wrote the publication about the list.
Ranking 12th on the TripAdvisor list was the southwestern Colorado city of Durango. Home to about 56,000 residents in the full metro area, Durango is best-known for its local outdoor recreation scene. From trail running to rafting to mountain biking, nearly any outdoorsy activity can be found in Durango.
Durango's inclusion on the 'trending destinations' list likely comes as no surprise to most Coloradans – buzz has been rampant about this city in recent years. With a growing food scene, nearby skiing, and no shortage of stunning views, Durango really does seem to have it all. Plus, there's even a local airport to make getting there relatively easy.
Juneau, Alaska topped the TripAdvisor list.
Find the full list here.
I feel really blessed to have called Durango home since September of 2020. When I first arrived I'd spend hours checking out the area and summer of 2021 I made 100-150 mile weekend trips in every direction. The geography is amazing, from the La Plata mountains east of town to the Animas Valley north of town to the high desert and other mountain ranges and monoliths south in New Mexico and southeast in Arizona to the canyonlands in Utah, I have literally had tears in my eyes looking at the natural beauty of this area. Add to that the vast number and variety of places to eat in Durango and the myriad list if outdoor activities to stay busy and healthy and I can say it's the best place I've ever lived and am so glad I chose to retire here!
