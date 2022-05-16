A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days.
According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident.
The report of the incident came in when a passerby spotted the individual that had been struck by the tree.
A report from ABC 8 clarifies that the incident happened in the town of Clifton, involving an 85-year-old resident of the town.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
While exactly what caused this tree to fall unpredictably is unclear, it can serve as a reminder of how weather elements can add risk to normal activities. When strong winds are present, be aware of falling trees and limbs, as well as flying debris. Enter the outdoor space with caution.
This isn't the first time in recent months when falling trees have been cause for concern in Colorado. In December, a man was killed in La Junta when a tree fell during a wind storm. A tree also fell on a man in April, in Boulder County. That man was expected to survive.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.