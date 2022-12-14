Colorado Springs' Premium Rides is offering their 'Holiday Lights Tours' package once again.
Offering rides through January 7, the tours last about two hours, including pick-up and drop-off, and travel through picturesque Colorado Springs neighborhoods that are known for their holiday light displays, like the Broadmoor area, Downtown, and Manitou Springs.
Those over 21 are able to bring their own booze, with rides catering to groups of up to four, up to seven, and up to eight.
A ride in the four-person sedan costs $265, while the 7-passenger limousine and the 8-passenger SUV limousine cost $295 and $350, respectively.
Rides can be booked through the contact form on the Premium Rides website.
