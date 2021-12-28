If it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, don't worry because in 2022 the interactive 'Friends Experience' tour is coming to Denver.
The Friends Experience art installation, modeled from the hit 90's sitcom, 'Friends', is located permanently in New York City, but in December, entertainment company Superfly announced that it is taking the experience on tour.
"Pose on the iconic orange couch, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show, like Chandler's bunny suit and Rachel's famous cow jacket, or sit in Monica & Rachel's living room," the installation's website says.
Tour dates and ticket prices have not yet been announced, but you can sign up for official tour updates, here.
