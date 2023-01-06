If you're seeking a relaxing escape after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you may not have to travel far. Trips to Discover, the travel website, has recently named two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in the country.
The website considered factors such as spa treatments, beautiful scenery, and unique relaxing experiences to make the determination.
Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores, Colorado was the first Colorado resort mentioned on the list.
"Located in a gorgeously restored ghost town with its own hot springs in southwest Colorado, it’s the perfect place to forget about the “real world.” A ring of historic log cabins were transformed into luxurious retreats and facilities that include a spa and saloon," the list reads.
According to the resort's website, they have several calcium bicarbonate springs with a strong concentration of dissolved iron, manganese, and a small amount of lithium. The springs are typically between 85 and 106 degrees and are located both indoors and outdoors. Both day-only and overnight packages are available.
The Little Nell, a five-star luxury hotel in Aspen, was also mentioned on the list of 'relaxing resorts' for its many relaxing amenities.
"Aspen’s most luxurious resort, the Little Nell offers opportunities for blissful relaxation, starting with breakfast in bed in a swanky room with heated marble floors, soaking tubs and gas fireplaces," the listing reads.
The hotel is nestled in one of the most scenic areas in Colorado, and offers access to hiking trails and ski-to-door access during the winter.
Trips to Discover's full list of relaxing resorts can be found, here.
What other relaxing resorts would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments.
