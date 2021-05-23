High winds, tornado warnings, and severe weather are disrupting travel in eastern Colorado Sunday.
A semi is reportedly blocking eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado during severe storms producing high winds, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
The semi is blocking eastbound lanes 12 mile west of Limon at mile marker 348 as of about 4:30 PM Sunday.
Southwest of where the semi is stuck on the interstate, a high wind restriction has been issued for all travel on U.S. Highway 40 between mile markers 387 and 486. All vehicles are asked to seek an alternate route.
US 40 EB/WB: High wind restriction between County Road 23 and County Road 60. Vehicles that weigh, or have less than 10,000 lbs of cargo weight, and are taller than 13 feet 6 inches may be stopped. https://t.co/LMWlFakbCg— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 23, 2021
Various high wind warnings are issued for routes in Colorado's eastern plains as severe weather moves over the area. Keep up with road conditions, closures, and updates from Colorado Department of Transportation.
I-70 EB/WB: High wind restriction between Exit 281 - Peoria Street and the Kansas Border. Any vehicle, commercial or otherwise (including rental trucks), which is 13ft 6 in, or greater in height and weighs less than 10,000 lbs. Over the vehicles empty… https://t.co/nC4MECvzwe— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 23, 2021
I-76 EB/WB: High wind restriction between Exit 16 - CO 2; Sable Boulevard and the Nebraska Border. Any vehicle, commercial or otherwise (including rental trucks), which is 13ft 6 in, or greater in height and weighs less than 10,000 lbs. Over the vehicles… https://t.co/MYhaofM4jq— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 23, 2021
There are also several tornado warnings for many areas in eastern parts of Colorado. The National Weather Service provides up to date reports and forecasts. Click here for the Colorado forecast.
Tornado Warning including Otis CO, Platner CO until 5:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/drjJX1lDJ9— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 23, 2021
Tornado Warning including Proctor CO until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/eHUL2UJRja— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 23, 2021
THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION!!!TAKE COVER IF IN THIS WARNING!!!SEEK SAFE SHELTER NOW - LOWEST FLOOR OF YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS!!! #COwx https://t.co/NgWnTIbN6B— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 23, 2021
When severe weather strikes, you can bet we'll be tracking it. Here's a look near #Limon, CO from earlier today. The Eastern Plains of #Colorado have seen storms both today and yesterday. When will the threat end? We'll have details on @WeatherNation. #COwx pic.twitter.com/VYPMqiOlHe— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 23, 2021
More on weather in Colorado Sunday:
17 Colorado counties under tornado watch for second day of severe weather
Risks of tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds continue in parts of Colorado
[WATCH] 9 tornadoes reported in plains of eastern Colorado
