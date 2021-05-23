Electrical Power Lines under a blue sky (Photo) Credit RondaKimbrow (iStock)

Row of High Voltage Power Lines under a Blue Sky on the plains of eastern Colorado

Photo Credit: RondaKimbrow (iStock).

High winds, tornado warnings, and severe weather are disrupting travel in eastern Colorado Sunday.

A semi is reportedly blocking eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado during severe storms producing high winds, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

The semi is blocking eastbound lanes 12 mile west of Limon at mile marker 348 as of about 4:30 PM Sunday.

Semi blocking eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 Photo via Colorado Department of Transportation

Semi blocking eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 Sunday May 23, 2021 about 12 miles west of Limon.

Photo via Colorado Department of Transportation.

Southwest of where the semi is stuck on the interstate, a high wind restriction has been issued for all travel on U.S. Highway 40 between mile markers 387 and 486. All vehicles are asked to seek an alternate route.

Various high wind warnings are issued for routes in Colorado's eastern plains as severe weather moves over the area. Keep up with road conditions, closures, and updates from Colorado Department of Transportation.

There are also several tornado warnings for many areas in eastern parts of Colorado. The National Weather Service provides up to date reports and forecasts. Click here for the Colorado forecast.

More on weather in Colorado Sunday:

17 Colorado counties under tornado watch for second day of severe weather

Risks of tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds continue in parts of Colorado

[WATCH] 9 tornadoes reported in plains of eastern Colorado

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.