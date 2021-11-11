It’s that time of the year again – when the snow starts falling and people around Colorado have upcoming winter holidays on their minds.
One magical winter attraction found in the Centennial State this year will be the Santa Express Train, located in Cañon City. It’s a Christmas-themed ride on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad that features holiday music, hot cocoa, and Santa Claus, attracting more than 30,000 riders each season. This year, the experience utilizes more than 50,000 lights and includes a festive light show that can be seen "dancing against the sheer rock wall of Colorado's grandest canyon."
With up to four daily departures, the Santa Express Train is in operation from November 19 to December 24, as well as from December 26 to 30. Rides prior to nightfall are sure to deliver epic views of the Royal Gorge and the Arkansas River, along with plenty of holiday cheer.
Ticket prices range from $74 to $104 for adults and $64 to $94 for children aged 1-12, dependent on seat selection. Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket with a pre-purchased meal, a photo package, or a Santa Express ornament. Additional charges apply. Find out more here.
Looking for a more relaxed holiday-themed train ride? The 'holiday train' experience along the Royal Gorge Route might be more your speed. Find out more here.
COVID-19-related safety precautions will be in place on the train per CDC guidance, according to the company's website. As stated on the website, this includes requiring passengers to wear a facial coverings, to practice physical distancing, to wash hands, and to stay home if sick.
The Royal Gorge Route Railroad cuts through Cañon City's Royal Gorge, a canyon known for its dramatic cliff drops. The canyon is also home to one of the highest bridges in the world, the Royal Gorge Bridge, which is located 955 feet above the canyon floor.
Book a ride on the train here.
