A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI).
The incident occurred just north of Platteville at around 7:30 PM, officials reported.
"Although early in the investigation, it’s believed the initial call was reported as an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm in Ft. Lupton earlier in the evening," the release said.
A nearby officer from the Platteville Police Department responded to the call, and pulled over the suspect at US 85 and County Road 38. The suspect, a 20-year-old woman from Greeley, reportedly stopped just after the railroad tracks.
The officer pulled to a stop on the tracks behind her car, the release said.
"Two Ft. Lupton officers arrived on the scene and the team conducted a high-risk traffic stop and detained a lone female occupant, placing her in the back of the Platteville patrol car detained on suspicion of felony menacing. While the officers cleared the suspect vehicle as part of the investigation, a train traveling northbound struck the PPD patrol car," the release said.
The woman sustained serious bodily injuries, and was immediately transported to a hospital in Greeley, CBI reported. No further information regarding her condition has been made available at this time.
Given the circumstances, multiple agencies are investigating the incident.
"The Ft. Lupton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation of the incidents leading up to the initial call for police assistance. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury traffic accident that occurred between the train and the Platteville Police Department patrol vehicle. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the serious bodily injury to the individual while in police custody," CBI said.
