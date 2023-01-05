Photo: Mountain View Fire Rescue.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a vehicle collided with a car northwest of Boulder on Wednesday evening. While the exact time of the accident wasn't noted, details were released at 6 PM.

Images from the scene show heavy damage to the vehicle, with the trunk of the car destroyed. One person was taken to the hospital following the wreck.

A report from the Boulder Daily Camera states that when the vehicle was struck, it spun around, striking two other vehicles. Those in the other vehicles were not injured.

The wreck took place at 63rd Street and Diagonal Highway (CO 119). Responding departments included Mountain View Fire Rescue, Boulder Rural Fire Department, and Boulder Fire.

