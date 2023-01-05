According to Mountain View Fire Rescue, a vehicle collided with a car northwest of Boulder on Wednesday evening. While the exact time of the accident wasn't noted, details were released at 6 PM.
Images from the scene show heavy damage to the vehicle, with the trunk of the car destroyed. One person was taken to the hospital following the wreck.
A report from the Boulder Daily Camera states that when the vehicle was struck, it spun around, striking two other vehicles. Those in the other vehicles were not injured.
The wreck took place at 63rd Street and Diagonal Highway (CO 119). Responding departments included Mountain View Fire Rescue, Boulder Rural Fire Department, and Boulder Fire.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.