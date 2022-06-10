According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested following their suspected involvement in a string of trailhead break-ins in western Colorado.
On June 2, deputies responded to assist rangers of Colorado National Monument with a traffic stop. Once at the scene, deputies recovered stolen property believed to be from recent trailhead break-ins, with Armando Roman Vasquez, 28, and Piero Boris Moras Sanchez, 30, identified as the suspects in the case. Both men, from New York, were arrested.
Investigators allege that the duo is responsible for breaking into locked cars, as well as disabling alarm systems at four different spots, including the Independence Monument Trailhead, Liberty Cap Trailhead, Coke Ovens Overlook, and Chipeta Golf Course. A key piece of evidence in the case is surveillance video footage that appears to show the suspects using credit cards stolen in the thefts. The suspects are believed to be connected to four different incidents.
Roman Vasquez and Moras Sanchez are facing the following charges:
- Two counts of Theft from Motor Vehicle (class one petty offense)
- Two counts First Degree Criminal Trespass of Auto (class five felony)
- Two counts of 2nd Deg Criminal Trespass of Motor vehicle (class two misdemeanor)
- Fraud ID Theft Possesses Info Without Permission (class five felony)
- Two counts of Fraud ID Theft With Intent to Defraud (class four felony)
- Two counts of Fraud ID Theft Uses info to Obtain (class four felony)
- Two counts of Theft $750 - $2000 (class one misdemeanor)
- Two counts of Theft $300 - $750 (class two misdemeanor)
- Theft $1000-$2000 from Motor vehicle (class one misdemeanor)
- Theft $2000 - $5000 (class six felony)
- Criminal Mischief – Less than $300 (class three misdemeanor)
- Criminal Mischief (class two misdemeanor)
- Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device (class six felony)
- ID Theft - Possession W/ intent to use (class two misdemeanor)
- Criminal Attempt (class one petty offense)
It was also discovered that Sanchez had an outstanding warrant in Alabama related to similar crimes.
The sheriff's office provided some tips for keeping valuables safe, including to leave valuables at home, bringing valuables with you on the trail, and to lock vehicles. They also advised the public to call 911 if something suspicious is spotted.
Unfortunately, it's hard to protect the items in your vehicle when you're not there. The best option is to leave things not being used at home.
