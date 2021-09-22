Thief broken glass in car window Photo Credit: Whiteway (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Whiteway (iStock).

 Whiteway

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, there has been a rash of vehicle break-ins in the Wildernest area, at both trailheads and in residences.

Those in the area have been asked to report any suspicious behavior to the Sheriff's Office by calling 970-668-8600.

Trailhead safety in Colorado is always important to keep in mind. Keep valuables hidden to prevent theft and if you see something shady happening, report it. Always keep your vehicle locked – remember, if it's not for the thieves, it's for the bears.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.