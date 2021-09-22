According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, there has been a rash of vehicle break-ins in the Wildernest area, at both trailheads and in residences.
Those in the area have been asked to report any suspicious behavior to the Sheriff's Office by calling 970-668-8600.
Trailhead safety in Colorado is always important to keep in mind. Keep valuables hidden to prevent theft and if you see something shady happening, report it. Always keep your vehicle locked – remember, if it's not for the thieves, it's for the bears.
