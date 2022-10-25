In March of 2022, Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area invited "all daring dames and brazen broads" to 'gear up and strip down' at their 'Boot Tan Fest' event. Months later, in October, a trailer for a film about the "all-women's backcountry festival" designed to "celebrate ALL women - aged, youthful, hairy, hairless, tattooed, wrinkly, curvy, dimpled - and all of the rad things they can do" was released, dubbed "Full Frontal Freedom."
The film, made by Wild Barn Coffee and sponsored by Pomoca, captures the story of the day, when 200 women "called out sick" to hit the slopes in the buff for a naked lap.
"On top of that peak, amidst ripping skins and shedding layers, a feeling of collective freedom rippled through the naked crowd. The last few years have been especially hard on women. So this space, this event, this day - is for us and “Full Frontal Freedom” captures it all," said Jenny Verrochi of the event. Verrochi is the founder of Wild Barn Coffee and organizer of Boot Tan Fest.
A trailer for the film can be found below. As a heads up, carefully placed lines do a pretty good job of concealing most nudity, but you will see a couple buttocks.
"The ski and snowboard industry is ready for new stories, and this one (made by an all-female and femme film crew) of friendship and unbridled joy in the backcountry is unlike anything else out there," said a press release from Meteorite PR about the event.
Other sponsors for the event included Backcountry Access, 10 Barrel Brewing, Pit Viper, Coalition Snow, and Rumpl.
The release date for the film is to be determined, but production is complete. Wild Barn Coffee says it will be "making its way to fully-clothed audiences nationwide."
