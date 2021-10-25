Trail Ridge Road has officially shut down for the winter season in Colorado, unlikely to reopen until the end of next May.
On Monday, October 25, Rocky Mountain National Park announced that their most iconic road – perhaps one of the most iconic in the state – has officially closed to through-travel. Trail Ridge Road has already faced multiple temporary closures this year due to wintery weather.
The seasonal closure is in place above Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park and above Milner Pass on the west side of the park. Several popular spots along the road remain open at this time, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park, and the section of Trail Ridge Road through Kawuneeche Valley.
Trail Ridge Road closes each year when wintery weather ramps up, with 11 miles of the road located above 11,500 feet of elevation. This area is subject to strong winds and deep snow, with few guard rails and no shoulders.
Closures will eventually drop down to a lower elevation – the Many Parks Curve on the east side and the Colorad River Trailhead on the west side.
Trail Ridge Road is expected to reopen the last week of May next year. Last year, it reopened on May 29.
Bicycles and leashed pets are able to use the road until November 30. After that, the road will be closed to bicycles and leashed pets, but will remain open for pedestrians, snowshoers, and skiers.
A total of 48 miles long, Trail Ridge Road is the high paved through road in Colorado, reaching a maximum elevation of 12,183 feet.
