Update: Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Trail Ridge Road will be closing at 7:30 PM on Sunday, at Rainbow Curve on east side of Rocky and at Colorado River Trailhead on west side of the park. Old Fall River Road will also close.
Trail Ridge Road was reopened to vehicles on Sunday afternoon, after two portions of it were closed due to dangerous weather conditions, according to officials from Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).
The iconic road was closed on Friday at Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park and at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side as snow fell in the area. It was later reopened at around 4 PM on Sunday.
"Travelers on the road should always be aware of current weather conditions and forecast. Because weather conditions can change rapidly, park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly," officials said.
Trail Ridge Road typically closes for the season in the third week of October, depending on weather conditions.
"Old Fall River Road will also reopen this afternoon and will be closed for the season to vehicles tomorrow October 3," officials said on Sunday.
Updates on the status of Trail Ridge Road can be found on the Rocky Mountain National Park Twitter page.
