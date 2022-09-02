According to authorities at Rocky Mountain National Park, a section of Trail Ridge Road from the Alpine Visitor Center to Lava Cliffs has been closed following an incident that resulted in a vehicle traveling off of the road.
The closure has been put in place to allow for recovery of the vehicle. Details regarding the incident are extremely limited at this time, but more information will be released later in the day.
At 10:39 PM last night, it was first announced that Trail Ridge Road was closed from Forest Canyon Overlook to Gore Range Overlook due to a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway. This initial closure was lifted at about 11:26 PM.
Old Fall River Road is open, but only for westbound traffic.
Additional updates will be posted to the Rocky Mountain National Park Twitter page regarding the reopening.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.