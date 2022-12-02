UPDATE: As of 1:40 PM, a closure is still listed on the CoTrip website between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel.
While wind is pounding the Front Range and Eastern Plains, snow is hitting Colorado's mountain region. A heavily-trafficked portion of I-70 has been closed as a result.
According to a 12:39 PM Friday update from the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound I-70 is closed between Loveland Pass and Silverthorne and eastbound I-70 is closed between Silverthorne and Silver Plume due to weather-related safety concerns. A long line of vehicles can be seen stopped on the road.
Safety concerns have also closed westbound I-70 in the area of Copper Ski Resort.
Traffic camera images show snow covering parts of the road, though pavement can be seen in some areas. Conditions are reportedly quite slick. Falling snow and wind is limiting visibility.
Another closure is in place on westbound I-70 between Eagle and Vail due to a crash.
The closures are resulting in travel delays. Find updates on the CoTrip map here.
It is recommended that these items are packed in your trunk during winter travel to use in the event of stranding or delays.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.