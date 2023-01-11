Westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel. Image: CDOT.

Westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel. Image: CDOT.

Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country.

Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).

It is unclear exactly when either closure will be lifted and CDOT has not released an estimate on social media pages.

The best bet will be to stay tuned via the CoTrip webpage for travel updates. This is a breaking news story and the situation will be subject to rapid change.

The National Weather Service has also warned the public about travel snags likely to occur on the eastern plains during the afternoon and evening commute as winter weather rolls through.

