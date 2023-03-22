A press release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office details how deputies were able to track a man suspected of more than 40 attempted vehicle break-ins by following his tracks in the snow under the cover of darkness.
At about 2:30 AM on March 22, deputies responded to a report that a resident of the Wildernest Subdivision in the Silverthorne area had witnessed a vehicle break-in attempt.
Upon arrival, deputies were able to track footsteps left in the snow by the suspect to a nearby storage facility where the suspect had also apparently attempted a break-in.
After that, deputies tracked the man's footsteps from the Wildernest subdivision to Dillon Valley – about one to two miles, per Google Maps – following along as they located a total of 42 more vehicles where it appeared that the suspect had attempted to enter, along with one vehicle where he was successful.
The "remarkable police work" resulted in 27-year-old Andrew Scott Worl, described as a transient from Leadville, being taken into custody. Charges in the case included one count of criminal attempt for second degree burglary, one count of second degree criminal trespass, and 42 counts of criminal attempt for second degree criminal trespass. In an interview, deputies secured a confession from the suspect.
Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated, "This incident serves as a reminder to all residents to continue to secure their homes and vehicles by locking doors and windows to prevent potential crimes of opportunity. I want to extend my gratitude to the Deputies that participated in this investigation and ensured a successful outcome for our community. The Summit County Sheriff's Office is committed to working with the community to prevent these types of incidents and we thank everyone for their persistent vigilance."
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 970-668-8600.
I love it when lowlifes who think they're smart enough to game the system reveal just how dumb they are! Might as well have left bread crumbs!
