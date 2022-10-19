According to a press release issued by the Town of Vail, they've filed a petition of condemnation for the Booth Heights site located in East Vail, which is a plot of land owned by Vail Resorts where the company seeks to build affordable housing for employees. The move comes after Vail Resorts' recent rejection of a $12 million offer for the 23.3-acre parcel near I-70.
The filing of this 'petition in condemnation' with the Eagle County District Court is the next move for the Town in acquiring the site from Vail Resorts via eminent domain, something the Town believes is essential in order to preserve the open space, wildlife, and natural resources in the area. According to the Town, they've been unable to acquire the property in "good faith negotiations" with the resort, with the filing noting that "further negotiations at this time would be futile."
As noted in the release on the matter, the town has also filed for a motion of immediate possession, which would allow them to take over the land while court proceedings took place.
This plot of land has long been a point of conflict between the Town of Vail and Vail Resorts following Vail Resorts discovering that they owned the land in 2016.
After that discovery, Vail Resorts expressed intention to construct affordable housing on 5.4 acres of the site, re-zoning 17.9 acres of the space as a 'Natural Area Preservation District.'
Any construction on the land would put a bighorn sheep herd that frequents the property at risk, according to the Town.
In recent weeks, the Town of Vail extended a $12 million offer for the land, with Vail Resorts COO Bill Rock publicly rejecting this offer, claiming that their desire to hang on to the property "has never been about money."
"This is about building affordable housing that the Town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the Town's lifeblood and who make both Vail Mountain and the Town of Vail a world-class destination," wrote Rock in his rejection letter, also noting that while the Town of Vail has threatened to condemn the East Vail parcel in the name of wildlife, that they've also "allowed construction of new luxury homes and increased the Town's permitted enrollment for a high-end private school by 120 students, all within the bighorn sheep habitat."
Both the Town of Vail and Vail Resorts seem willing to fight for rights to the property via legal means, if necessary.
