Boulder, Colorado has recently been called one of the most peaceful places to live in the United States by a list from MoneyINC.com.
Boulder was ultimately named 16th on the list overall.
"The fact that Boulder, Colorado is well-known as a center for marijuana is only one reason that people consider it one of the more relaxed cities in the nation," the report reads.
Factors like access to skiing, skating and other outdoor activities played a role in the determination as well.
"According to INC, Boulder also has excellent working conditions, healthcare and is a great place for entrepreneurs to establish themselves," the list says.
Green Banks, Virginia was named the most peaceful place to live by the website.
Find the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
This is a joke right? Skiing at Eldora? Skating? College party town? Homeless bums and high theft. Traffic. Oh, I get it, the author had just visited on an all cost paid basis invitation and was still high.
Clicked the link to the originating article and looks like Des Moines was actually #20. #1 was Green Banks, West Virginia. Cheers
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.