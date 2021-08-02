After climbing 60 feet up on a rock formation at the Garden of the Gods, a teenage tourist required rescue in Colorado Springs. This incident is just one of a string of incidents that involve visitors to Colorado's parks and open spaces putting themselves and others at risk by not following posted rules.
In this case, the person, determined to be a visitor from out-of-state by FOX21, climbed 60 feet up on a rock formation at the park called the Cathedral Spires, which consists of narrow and jagged sandstone slabs stretching upward. A fall from the formation would likely result in serious injury or death, also posing a hazard for those below the often-crowded formation. Upon arrival, rescue crews were able to get the stranded hiker down within just 25 minutes.
In this case, the hiker made it safely to the ground without injury, thanks for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, but this incident serves as an important reminder to follow posted rules while visiting Colorado's natural destinations.
What this tourist probably didn't know before embarking on their haphazard climb is that sandstone climbs tend to collect grit, making holds slick and fairly unpredictable – especially when in normal footwear. Additionally, sandstone is very prone to breakage, especially considering that this person was climbing on the rock formation hours after heavy rainfall had occurred in the area, something that can make sandstone more fragile than it already is. No doubt, this person is lucky to have survived their climb, also lucky not to have pulled rock down onto those below.
For the record, rules are in place at Garden of the Gods that ban free solo and highball bouldering for all, also requiring permits and technical gear for all planning to scale walls in the park.
A similar situation took place at the same destination weeks ago, when an adult and juvenile had to be rescued after climbing 40 feet off the ground on another nearby rock.
When visiting Colorado's many natural destinations, follow the rules to prevent putting yourself or others in a dangerous situation. Unseen risk factors often exist.
(3) comments
What I would like to know is were any of these people arrested and charged with trespass? Start making examples of these people, and word will get around.
Agreed. Post signs of $fines for being caught, also charge for rescues & post the cost. Lastly, ban those caught from all Colorado state parks.
No respect I tell you I get no respect!!!!
Mr sandstone.
