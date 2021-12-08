Less than three months out from the High Plains Snow Goose Festival in Lamar, Colorado, registration for tours has opened, along with a photo contest that accompanies the event.
The festival is set to last from February 3 to 6, coinciding with a migration that brings around 30,000 white-feathered snow geese to Southeast Colorado. Visitors see dramatic scenes, as thousands of birds take off in unison, with one popular viewing spot being John Martin Reservoir State Park.
Morning, afternoon, and evening viewing tours are offered with costs ranging from $25 to $45. Tours are as short as two hours or as long as ten. Reservations to see the keynote presentations are also available. Find more info on tour reservations here.
The event's photo contest is in its 6th year, providing "shutterbugs a chance to showcase their best work across a variety of categories: wildlife; landscape; birds; historical and water." The entry fee is $5. More information can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.