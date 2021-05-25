Colorado's newest state park will remain closed indefinitely due to weather-related damage.
Torrential rains that occurred over the weekend have caused "significant damage" to the parking lot at the Fishers Peak State Park trailhead, forcing the indefinite closure of the park due to unsafe conditions.
Officials say water is continuing to drain from the higher reaches of Fishers Peak, eroding trails and blocking access.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Park Manager Crystal Dreiling, about five inches of rain fell over Fishers Peak and Trinidad Lake on Saturday and Sunday. The heavy weekend rains also impacted lake water levels, which increased 120 inches (10 feet).
Approx 5 inches of rain fell over Fishers Peak and Trinidad Lake on Saturday and Sunday, said CPW Park Manager Crystal Dreiling, and the lake level jumped 10 feet. @COParksWildlife is assessing the damage and will begin repairs as soon as possible. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/FW5HtogNU8— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 24, 2021
"No one is allowed to drive in or hike into the park until the water recedes and damage is repaired," said CPW in a tweet on Monday.
It was a wild weekend of weather for Colorado. Several tornadoes were reported to have touched down around the state.
Fishers Peak is Colorado's newest state park located six miles southeast of Trinidad and seven miles north of the New Mexico border.
