A tornado watch has been activated by the National Weather Service out of their Norman, Oklahoma branch, warning of possible tornados, thunderstorms, and large 2.5-inch hail. The warning includes the three Colorado counties of Kit Carson, Cheyenne, and Prowers, all of which are found along the state's border with Kansas.
Strong winds reaching up to 70 miles per hour are also expected. Hail at 2.5 inches is roughly the size of a baseball.
This severe weather follows a weekend during which multiple tornadoes hit Colorado, causing dangerous conditions and travel pains on the eastern side of the state.
Here's one video of a tornado that touched down in Colorado on May 22, from storm chasing Youtube channel Severe Videos:
Twenty counties in Kansas are also under the same tornado watch, active until 8 PM. A full list of included counties can be found here.
