A 2016 tornado near Wray, Colorado. Photo Credit: BeyondImages (iStock).

A 2016 tornado near Wray, Colorado. Photo Credit: BeyondImages (iStock).

 BeyondImages

The next few days might bring "large hail" to parts of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas are expected to include the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains region.

Storms are expected to hit this afternoon and evening, bringing rain, lightning, and a potential for hail.

These storms are then expected to stretch into Friday, with the heaviest rain falling from Wednesday through Thursday.

There is also a potential for tornados on Wednesday afternoon from the I-25 corridor eastward.

Size of hail will vary, though those in east central Colorado have been warned of hail up to tennis ball-size. Meanwhile, much of northeast Colorado is likely to get about two to three inches of rain through Friday.

Up to 18 inches of snow is also expected to land on some Colorado peaks in upcoming days.

Find reports specific to your part of the state here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.