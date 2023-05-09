The next few days might bring "large hail" to parts of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas are expected to include the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains region.
Storms are expected to hit this afternoon and evening, bringing rain, lightning, and a potential for hail.
These storms are then expected to stretch into Friday, with the heaviest rain falling from Wednesday through Thursday.
There is also a potential for tornados on Wednesday afternoon from the I-25 corridor eastward.
Size of hail will vary, though those in east central Colorado have been warned of hail up to tennis ball-size. Meanwhile, much of northeast Colorado is likely to get about two to three inches of rain through Friday.
Up to 18 inches of snow is also expected to land on some Colorado peaks in upcoming days.
Find reports specific to your part of the state here.
