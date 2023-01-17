While no Centennial State spots were featured on Yelp.com's recent list of top American foodie cities, one spot is quite drivable, making for a great weekend getaway for many Coloradans.
On the list of ten spots, Santa Fe, New Mexico ranked 9th, best known for their Pueblo-influenced New Mexican cuisine.
The best move in this foodie-friendly city is to go for anything with locally-sourced green or red chiles. Popular dishes include Frito pies, smothered burritos, and huevos rancheros, but don't forget to travel north to try the fry bread at Taos Pueblo – a UNESCO World Heritage site.
With plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of attractions that get tourists out into nature, the average Coloradan is sure to love a trip to Santa Fe.
A few popular spots to visit in this area include Bandelier National Monument and Santa Fe National Forest, but a simple walk around Santa Fe Plaza on a bustling day can also provide enough entertainment to fill an afternoon. Plus, the Rio Grande Gorge and the stunning bridge that spans it is only a short drive away. Or, Coloradan's might be interested in checking out the original Santa Fe Meow Wolf location, given that its counterpart has been making waves in the Denver art scene in recent years. There's also a Georgia O' Keeffe Museum and a Museum of Indian Arts and Culture.
In other words, come for the food, but stay for much more.
About a three hour drive from Trinidad, four hours from Durango, five hours from Colorado Springs, and six hours from Denver, a weekend trip to Santa Fe is a great addition to many Coloradan's travel-themed bucket lists.
See Yelp's full list of 'foodie' cities here.
