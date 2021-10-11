This year, Travel and Leisure asked its readers to vote on the best national parks to visit in the U.S based on their natural attractions, activities, lodging, wildlife, accessibility, and cleanliness.
From the results, two of Colorado's four national parks made it on the site's top 25 list of America's best national parks.
Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) cracked the top five, ranking fourth overall. It's one of the country's biggest national parks, with 77 mountain peaks in total, 60 of which are over 12,000 feet high, according to the National Parks Service (NPS).
"What you see within short distances at Rocky is similar to the wider landscape changes seen on a drive from Denver to northern Alaska," NPS says on their website's description on the park.
Coming in at number 25, Southwestern Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park is the second Colorado park mentioned on Travel and Leisure's list.
The National Park Service description of Mesa Verde reads: "This wild landscape of deep canyons and expansive vistas is home to over a thousand species, including several that live nowhere else on earth."
The park also protects and informs on the heritage of 26 Native American tribes that lived there for over 700 years.
Colorado's other two national parks – Great Sand Dunes and Black Canyon of the Gunnison – were left off the list.
For the full list, visit Travel and Leisure's website here.
