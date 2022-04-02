A new data analysis from Safewise, the online safety resource, has complied a list of the safest cities in Colorado.
The analysis ranked cities based on violent crime (VC) and property crime (PC) rates in the area.
"Colorado is one of nine states that saw increases in both property crime and violent crime year over year, but two of its safest cities saw decreases in both categories. And, with the third-highest property crime in the nation, Coloradans worry about package theft more than any other crime," the report says.
In a survey of Colorado residents, the study also found that around 40 percent of respondents reported feeling concerned about safety on a daily basis.
Safewise identified the following cities as safest in Colorado:
10. Firestone
The Town of Firestone, located in Weld County, sits near the northern edge of the Denver-Boulder metropolitan area.
"Firestone has been recognized for its sprawling open spaces, outdoor recreational opportunities and rapidly growing economy. The Town of Firestone continually ranks as one of the safest communities in Colorado, based on the annual review of FBI crime report statistics and population data," the town's website says.
- Population17,013
- Median Income$100,288
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.6, 0.4, 1.2
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202012.5, 8.2, 8.5
9. Lamar
The City of Lamar, located in Prowers County, is an area with a rich history.
"Lamar is the commercial center of a vast farming and ranching region and is already known for its natural and historic resources: the Arkansas River, its historic downtown, its location on the Santa Fe Trail, its proximity to historic sites such as Amache-Granada Japanese Relocation Center, the Sand Creek Massacre site, Bent’s Old Fort and John Martin Reservoir," the Lamar government website reads.
- Population7,625
- Median Income$40,826
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.3, 0.0, N/A
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202012.7, 10.8, N/A
8. Cherry Hills Village
Cherry Hills Village is located south of Denver in Arapahoe County.
"Cherry Hills Village was incorporated as a town in June of 1945 and became a home rule city in 1966. Cherry Hills Village is a predominantly residential city of 6.5 square miles with a population of about 6,000," the towns official description reads.
- Population6,722
- Median Income$250,000+
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.1, 0.4, 0.0
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202012.3, 11.0, 7.0
7. Eagle
The Town of Eagle in Eagle County, is known for its many mountain biking, hiking and running trails.
- Population7,043
- Median Income$97,806
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.7, N/A, 3.6
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 20206.4, N/A, 12.1
6. Dacono
Dacono is a small town located in Weld County. In the last ten years, its population has nearly doubled, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
- Population6,285
- Median Income$67,292
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.3, 0.8, 1.2
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 20209.5, 11.4, 11.3
5. Gypsum
Gypsum, located in Eagle County, is home to the American Gypsum drywall plant and mine.
"Gypsum is a community that takes neighborly to a whole new level – it’s where the locals live, thrive, and have fun! We value our heritage and are committed to nurturing our small-town spirit that is built upon first names, handshakes, and being true to our word," the towns official description reads.
- Population7,479
- Median Income$78,872
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.5, N/A, N/A
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 20204.9, N/A, N/A
4. Severance
"The beautiful Rocky Mountains are only 45 minutes away and urban activities and sporting events in both Fort Collins (10 minutes) and Denver (50 minutes) can be easily experience," according to the Severance website.
- Population7,040
- Median Income$106,141
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.4, 0.4, 3.6
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 20202.8, 2.8, 8.1
3. Milliken
"The Town has a wonderful balance between archeological and historical artifacts, as well as growth where it is needed most with the citizens and business close in mind with all actions executed. If you are looking for a community that is diverse in nature and kind in personality, Milliken is the place for you," Milliken.gov says.
- Population8,509
- Median Income$77,589
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.2, 0.1, 0.4
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 20204.2, 3.6, 4.8
2. Frederick
"Welcome to Frederick! We are a vibrant and growing community along the Front Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains that strives to preserve our small town feel and community togetherness as we grow," the town's website says.
- Population14,712
- Median Income$105,827
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.2, 0.0, N/A
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 20203.3, 1.0, N/A
1. Brush
Brush was determined to be the safest place to live in Colorado by the study.
"Over the years Brush! has seen its share of triumphs as well as hardships; but as the citizens here have always had a determination to press forward, we have overcome challenges, maintained the personality of our heritage, and established a great community. In 2014 we adopted a tag line of what we have seen proven over the generations here in Brush! - Homegrown Happiness!" the Brush website says.
- Population5,413
- Median Income$43,824
- VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.2, N/A, 1.1
- PC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.9, N/A, 15.7
Would love to know if anyone else has checked for less expensive places to live! I think I have checked every darn city an town the eastern slope the northern areas! I was checking because we wanted to be closer to family up north nearer to top of Thornton area! No such luck that we can afford! So guess we keeping driving long distance and so do they! Jess
Just checked out Brush, Colorado too and all that there is out there is land/lots for sale but by the time you buy the land /lot you have at least $400,000 to build home so you are back to square one again! I do not know about most folks, but I will not live in an apartment building or Condo or Duplex ever again!! I do not need everyone knowing my business and comings and goings to report to the landlords and anyone else anymore! I love being close to a degree but not that close! Where we live on 2 1/2 acres is enough and our neighbors say the same thing! We live close enough to the stores, work and Drs. and anything else we need that we are all happy! I am the unofficial neighborhood watch person and that is enough for all of us! I can see everyone that lives here and know all the names and that is all that matters! We have been here longer than everyone, except one and she is happy about the arrangement that we all have! So if someone comes into our area & if I am home I keep an eye out for intruders!! Then I stir them in right direction, mostly out of here! Jess
I meant Cherry Creek,sorry, jess!
By the way unless you have big pockets Derry Creek area is high society and very expensive and I know because I used to live in Denver and had to go through the area sometimes ,gates everywhere and high walls for privacy! Jess
Okay I checked just now and the only affordable places for homes were Lamar, and three homes for a)260,000 b)299,000 3) 299,900 and I also checked Firestone homes for sale none under $500,000 so please excuse me but none affordable unless you have a great paying job! I have been checking periodically for at least every three moths and nothing shows uo under $500,000 every time I check! I have been doing this for the last year a half to see if we could afford anything up north near family and we can not!! So much for trying to find anything right! Good place come with a huge price anymore! Lamar is reasonable not much crime but who wants to move way out there and not expect family of friends to visit, plus very hot in summer too, also way out there on Eastern edge of Colorado! Jess
