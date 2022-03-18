Eastbound Interstate 76 in Arvada will be closed for four hours following morning rush hour on Friday, after an unproperly loaded semi-truck carrying beer collapsed on the road.
The closure began at around 9 AM, according to the Arvada Police Department.
The department is directing commuters to takes I-70 to Sheridan or Federal, then to North to I-76 as an alternate route.
"Too much beer is never a good thing," the Arvada PD said in a tweet.
#Trafficalert I-76 eastbound at Wadsworth Blvd is down to one lane. There will be a full closure for 4 hours after rush hour. Alternate route, I-70 to Sheridan or Federal, then to North to I-76. Too much beer is never a good thing. pic.twitter.com/QBF6PzYtK6— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) March 18, 2022
