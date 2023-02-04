The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S. CPSC) has issued a recall for several multi-purpose helmets by Sakar International, including the the model designed for pro-skater Tony Hawk.
"The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury," according to the recall.
U.S. CPSC reported that the 'Tony Hawk Multi-Purpose Helmets' were sold in various colors and have black straps and a black buckle. Helmets included in the recall will have one of the following item numbers on a white warning label on the inside: AGE251TH-GCRM, AGE251TH-NCRM, AGE251TH-BKMT, AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12, AGE251TH-RBW, AGE22SLDTH-BLK, or ACTGEAR242TH-GRN.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions to return the helmet to Sakar for a refund in the form of a $30 gift card. Contact Sakar for prepaid postage packaging to return the helmet to them. Do not return the helmet to the retailer. Sakar is contacting all known purchasers," U.S. CPSC said.
For more information, the full recall can be found here.
Better than nothing compared to the days when they rode without anything!
