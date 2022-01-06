As snow continues to dump in parts of Colorado's mountain region, one resort was forced to tell hopeful slopegoers to turn back due to parking lots reaching their capacity.
"We are parked out. If you have not left home yet – today is not the day to go skiing! You will be turned around," read a message published on the Eldora Mountain Resort Twitter page at 9 AM. The resort later announced that "changes are looking good for some afternoon laps" at around 11:15 AM, after some parking spots started to empty.
Parking lot crowding at Eldora has been an ongoing issue that slopegoers have faced in recent years. A spot that's located along the Front Range, travel concerns on I-70 tend to have some sticking closer to the Denver metro on powder days.
This issue was noted as recently as January 5, with the resort noting that the reopening of westbound I-70 would likely alleviate an expected traffic spike. The resort called this a usual situation, as big mountain snow can make the journey further west taxing and dangerous.
Boulder County was set to require Eldora Mountain to charge single-occupancy vehicles a $10 fee on weekends and holiday periods this season as a condition of the county's approval of a parking expansion plan for the resort, set to start in the summer of 2022. This fee, meant to help prioritize the county's push for sustainable transportation, has been put on hold due to COVID-19 concerns. When enforced, it may encourage some to carpool, helping to fix some parking issues.
In addition to plans for parking expansion, the resort is also addressing the parking issue by having designated spots for high-occupancy vehicles – those with three or more people. A parking reservation system was also used at Eldora Mountain last season, though this was in place as a COVID-19 safety measure and is not expected to be reinstated this year.
If you're planning on hitting Eldora Mountain Resort this season on a powder day, be aware of possible parking issues and plan ahead by arriving early. Relevant announcements are posted on the resort website and information about parking can be found here.
