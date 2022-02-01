As winter rolls on in Colorado, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) reminded the public of certain safety measures they should take.
"Winter storms can cause travel hazards and higher risk of hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion," says the DDPHE.
According to the department, residents should be prepared for power outages when a severe winter storm is set to hit. If an outage occurs, it could last an extended period of time due to inclement weather.
"Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication. Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights," the release said.
It's also important to keep refrigerators and freezers closed if the power goes out.
If the power does go out, you should only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, the department warned.
Having an emergency kit in your car is important if you have plans to travel during a severe winter storm. Items like jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks, are recommended by DDPHE.
For a full list of items to keep in your truck during the winter check out the OutThere Colorado guide, here. However, travel should be avoided during severe storms, if possible.
"Stay off roads, and stay indoors, if possible. If trapped in your car, stay inside," the release said.
The department offered the following tips, in order to keep pets safe from severe storms, as well:
- Remove snow, ice, salt and other ice-treatment chemicals from their coats and paws when they come in from the outdoors. This keeps them dry and prevents them from ingesting chemicals.
- Check for cracks in paw pads or redness between toes. Massaging petroleum jelly into paw pads before going outside can protect from salt and chemical agents.
- Don’t leave dangerous and potentially lethal chemicals like snow and ice remover or anti-freeze within your pet’s reach.
- Check under the hood of outdoor vehicles before starting them up. Stray cats often look for refuge in warm engines.
Call 311 if you see a pet out in dangerous weather and without shelter in Denver.
"Failure to protect a pet could lead to a $999 fine, and/or 300 days in jail,' the release said.
