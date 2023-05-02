Police Lights

Thieves allegedly snagged a 'tiny home' in Colorado and bolted for the state line.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office out of Kansas, they were alerted by Colorado authorities on Sunday in regard to a 'tiny home' that had been stolen and was possibly headed for Coolidge, Kansas. A report from Colorado's KDVR clarified that the tiny home was stolen from the Castle Rock area.

In a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, they announce that they located the 'tiny home' at Scoular Grain in Coolidge while three males were attempting to install lighting on the structure. All three were arrested for being in possession of stolen property, with a trailer and bobcat that were also reported to be stolen getting recovered, as well.

Images of the wooden 'tiny home' show a porch that's covered in spray painted text that appears to read: "IN TOW PLEASE STAY LOAD BACK WIDE" and "IN TOW PLEASE STAY BACK." It is unclear if this was there prior to the theft.

Coolidge is located about 2 miles from the Colorado–Kansas state line, east of Lamar.

Sojourner
Sojourner

Glad they caught the home stealers.

