The Colorado Tiny House Festival is set to return this month, offering a housing alternative while thousands of Coloradans buckle under the pressure of a record-breaking real estate market.
The median cost of a single-family home in Colorado has risen to $600,000, according to a report from the Colorado Association of Realtors. In resort towns like Aspen and Vail, where housing for resort employees has become a major problem, that number is well over a million.
Some Coloradans are looking at tiny homes as a potential solution. Tiny houses typically feature around 400 square feet of space at a cost between $40,000 and $60,000 on average, according to a report by Rocket Mortgage.
“We are excited to host the first tiny home event in Colorado since the state has taken the next step in legalizing the industry,” said Colorado Tiny House Festival organizer Art Laubach in a news release.
Earlier this year, the Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 22-1242, which called for regulations to be in place for the manufacturers, sellers, and installers of tiny homes in Colorado.
The Colorado Tiny Home Festival will be taking place on June 25 and 26 at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton.
"This tiny home show blends the spirit of the tiny living movement with the most up-to-date information on going tiny, simplifying your life, minimalistic living, and living greener. Unique small living structures will be spread throughout the festival grounds and include an assortment of professional builds, DIY builds, and Camping Corner which specifically showcases ways people can camp or “glamp” in style," the release said.
For more information on the event, click here.
(2) comments
they are called campers
We have been to others and didn't have to pay to get in! So we will not be going to this one! I understand you have to pay people to give their spiel, but I am there to see homes not listen to something I have heard before not only in person, but on TV! So darn it will not be there! We saw some in Colorado Springs area and we do not remember having to pay to just see homes! Jess
