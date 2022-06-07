According to a report from the Denver Post, a tiny Colorado town currently called Moffat is considering changing its name to 'Kush' as a nod to the local cannabis industry. The town's board of trustees is set to start the discussion on the proposal on Tuesday night.
Read the full in-depth report from The Denver Post about this change here.
It's no secret that many Americans think 'marijuana' when they think 'Colorado' and a name change of this nature is likely trying to capitalize on that. The term 'Kush' has become a slang term for marijuana, but is also a reference to the Hindu Kush mountain range and a variety of the plant that comes from there.
Not only is the town of Moffat home to many cannabis growers and a booming industry related to the plant (and barely more than 100 residents), it's also located in one of the state's popular tourism regions. Found on the northern edge of the San Luis Valley and near the Great Sand Dunes National Park, perhaps locals are thinking that playing up the spot's role in the cannabis industry could attract fans of the plant to check out the area as they're passing through.
As Colorado's Front Range continues to grow in population, some residents of this area seem to be working to increase tourism interest. This has been seen in the continued development of trail systems in places like Del Norte and the addition of exhibits at the UFO Watchtower site. Perhaps a name change for Moffat could make this town a stop on a 'San Luis Valley road trip.'
The name change could also be a good way to attract new business in the cannabis industry, assuming companies might like to say they were headquartered in 'Kush, Colorado' as part of their own marketing scheme.
The town is currently named after David Halliday Moffat, an important industrialist and businessman in Denver during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He is best known for his role in helping to build railroad infrastructure, also the namesake behind Moffat County, Colorado and Moffat Tunnel.
Do you think the Moffat name change would be the right move? Let us know in the comments below.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
Be careful what you wish for. Balancing a desire for tourism and maintaining the real reason for Colorado's main draw of its beautiful mountains and towns, you may end up with regrets. I'm not a big fan of name changes. Kush will draw those you may not want into your lovely little town.
Think it'll be pretty dang dumb to change the name of the town to attract people who are drug users. Usually not the type of people you want to hang out with.
But if they do change the name to Kush, that'll pave the way for them to change the name later to "Dope". ;)
Coming here from Cortland, New, York it has always been Maryjane! But no matter what; trouble comes with it no matter what you call it!! Most of the time it is big trouble too! So Think twice about what you want in your communities people Trouble or Peacefulness! There are other ways to make Money if you use your Clear your Heads of Dope, Pot and Kush and really think!! Jess
What ever it takes to make the town prosper
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.