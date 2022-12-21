Don't be fooled by moderately cold temperatures in Colorado on Wednesday, a dangerous arctic blast is on the way. With the National Weather Service forecasting temperatures to drop at a rate of 30 degrees in about an hour, here's a look at the timeline Coloradans can expect as this storm moves through.
Wednesday afternoon: Relatively warm and windy. Use this time to winterize your home, car, and prepare your pets or livestock for cold weather soon to arrive.
Wednesday evening: Temperatures start to drop around 7 in most Front Range cities, with the decline taking place rapidly as the night progresses. Heaviest snowfall is expected to take place Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Early Thursday: Temperatures drop below zero, likely to stay in that range for at least 24 hours. Wind chills have been forecasted to approach -50 to -60 degrees during this cold snap.
Thursday morning: According to the National Weather Service, this is when the strongest winds will occur.
Thursday: Throughout the day, winds will continue and temperatures will remain frigid. According to the National Weather Service, "little to no relief" is expected during this period.
Friday night: Winds and low temperatures continue.
Friday morning: This is when the National Weather Service predicts the coldest temperatures, according to a post from the National Weather Service, Pueblo Branch. However, temperatures will finally warm as the morning hours progress.
Friday day: Temperatures warm to above zero across the state, but still below freezing in most places
Friday night: Temperatures drop to single-digits again in most areas.
Saturday: Front Range cities reach into the 40s, with most mountain towns warming to the upper 20s.
Sunday: Warming continues for much of the state, with highs closing in on the 50s along the Front Range.
Note: While the Western Slope will be cold over this period, it is forecasted to be missed by the most severe weather from this arctic blast. Grand Junction, for example, has a projected high above 32 degrees for the next 7 days.
So glad we're dodging the worst of it here in Durango. Everyone on that side of the mountains be safe.
