According to the Office of Emergency Management representing San Juan County, Colorado, a hiker remains missing after leaving the Molas Lake area for a trail run on July 17. Since then, more than 850 personnel hours have been spent scouring the area for the man, though few clues have been found as to where he might be.
Here's a timeline of the search and rescue operation related to the case:
July 17: Daniel Lamthach, a 22-year-old male of Salt Lake City, leaves the Molas Lake area, near Silverton, for a trail run. This is the last time he is seen.
July 18: Lamthach's phone is found by hikers on Elk Creek Trail at the Vestal Peak trail confluence, roughly 3.5 miles from the Animas River.
July 21: Lamthach gets reported missing by a concerned friend. A search and rescue operation with aerial support is launched and his vehicle is found at the Molas Lake trailhead parking lot.
July 22-23: Search and rescue operations continue, both on the ground and in the air.
July 24: Hazardous weather conditions prevents search crews from entering the field.
July 25: Search crews are flown into remote wilderness in the area, with crews dropped on the ground and other crews sent to scour the landscape for clues from above. Crews spend the night in the field.
July 26: A full day of searching takes place, with crews having camped overnight in the wilderness to get an early start. No new evidence is found. Search operation leaders meet with the Lamthach family to discuss an extended search operation and what that might look like moving forward.
July 27: Search operations are suspended. One factor is hazardous weather that's expected to be in the area for several days, along with risk to search crews given the extreme terrain.
Crews are now working on a plan to access remote drainages with the help of the Durango Narrow Gauge Railroad service for transport.
Tyler George, the Director of Silverton Medical Rescue, released the following statement with the update that the search had been suspended:
"I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Daniel, who at this time has not yet been found. We have had to suspend operations due to severe weather and the danger it presents to our teams. I would also like to thank Flight For Life, specifically Lifeguard 5, out of Durango, the Grizzly Peak Fire Team, the District Helitack Team, CSAR, La Plata County Search & Rescue, and all of the resources used and offered by surrounding agencies.
Finally, on this sad occasion, I would like to thank and commend the people on the ground, who went out day after day, and overnight, in extreme weather and difficult terrain, to search and give us the best chance of finding the missing subject. We are privileged to have some of the finest mountain rescue technicians in the State, and without their skill, expertise, and dedication, we would not have been able to even approach the area due to the conditions and terrain."
It is requested that members of the public do not join in on this complicated and dangerous search, as this can tend to create more problems than it solves.
Those interested in helping to support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue program should consider purchasing a CORSAR card, which is quite affordable at $3 per year.
