According to officials, timed entry permits are no longer required to enter Rocky Mountain National Park, as of October 11.
Without the timed-entry permits, visitors should expect long lines, crowds, and traffic congestion, says the park.
A valid park pass is still required to enter, 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
In a previous explanation about the need for a reservation system, the following was published: "Rocky Mountain National Park was the third-most visited national park in the country in 2019, with over 4.6 million visitors. Visitors experience a high level of congestion in many areas of the park from late May through early October."
The park has not addressed whether or not the system will return next spring. The website currently notes that this information will be available come January 2023.
(1) comment
Glad it doesn't bother me to travel off season if I have to.
