Adrift Tiki Bar, a beach-themed watering hole located in Denver’s South Broadway neighborhood, will be transforming later this month into Snowdrift – a winter wonderland pop-up bar.
"From November 29 through December 31, enjoy a festive holiday pop-up at the Beach on Broadway that’s fully equipped with powdery snow, an icicle kissed bar, a festive heated patio, and a holiday food and drink menu that’s sure to warm your belly," a Snowdrift news release said.
The bar will be adorned with towering holiday totems, snow-capped palm trees, and Santa-hatted blowfish, the release said. Snowdrift will also be featuring a wide selection of holiday-themed eats and drinks.
"Nosh on holiday-inspired island eats such as Loco Moco Meatloaf with cranberry and enjoy magical tiki libations created by Adrift’s outstanding bar manager, including flaming winter-themed punch bowls and holiday-inspired cocktails, such as Midnight Nog," the release said.
Throughout the month of December, the bar will be hosting several themed events like spooky holiday movie viewings, a 'Slutty Santa' drag show, and an ugly sweater contest.
Visit the Adrift website, or follow Adrift, @adriftdenver, on Instagram for more information.
