A Bengal Tiger that was being kept illegally in a dog kennel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been relocated the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, according to an announcement from the organization.
Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department discovered the cub while responding to reports of a shooting at around 2:15 PM on January 10. Police reportedly followed the sound of gunshots to a residence.
"Officers then began to follow a trail of blood leading to a trailer in the area. As they approached the trailer, the door was unlocked and the trail led inside. Officers made entry to attempt to render aide to anyone who may have been wounded, but did not locate anyone and have yet to locate the individual. While inside the trailer, a Bengal Tiger cub was found inside a dog crate," police said.
The male tiger, who has been named Duke, was transferred to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. According to the organization, the cub is roughly 4 months old, but is too small for his age.
"Duke will now be able to grow more normally with proper nutrition and lots of love and doting attention from Sanctuary staff. In time, Duke will be able to join other juvenile tigers living at the Sanctuary and spend the rest of his life living in a large natural habitat," the sanctuary said in a tweet.
As threeputt stated, it is a Bengal tiger, not a bangel. Maybe the author was thinking of bangle bracelets. LOL Even the most basic of spellcheck should have caught that.
This is the second time I have seen a journalist make this mistake.
Interesting article about the tiger cub. But you might want to check your spell check in a paragraph further down - you called it a "bangle" tiger and should have been Bengal as you stated earlier in the article.
