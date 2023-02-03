'Frozen Dead Guy Days' (FDGD), the quirky festival that commemorates the time a cryogenically frozen body was discovered in a Nederland shed, will be kicking off its 20th annual return to Colorado in its new home of Estes Park later this year. Early tickets for the event are on sale now.
"Taking place over St. Patrick’s Day weekend on March 17-19, 2023, the reborn Frozen Dead Guy Days will feature live music and entertainment all weekend long, and will be held at the Estes Park Events Complex and The Stanley Hotel, with satellite events occurring around town," the website reads.
Tickets currently start at $29 plus a service fee. According to the festival's website, ticket costs will increase when the music lineup and festivities are announced. Festival goers should expect classic FDGD activities like the coffin races and human foosball to return. New this year, FDGD will also be hosting a 'dead man' fashion show, roaming freak show acts, and a 'Bands and Bloodys' Sunday Brunch.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the FDGD website.
You name it or even think about it and someone will come up with a way to celebrate it! I guess it's one of the things that makes America unique.
