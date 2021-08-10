Last week, I reported on a story regarding a rockslide that injured several members of a search and rescue team on Colorado's 14,-130-foot Capitol Peak. One crew member described the incident as an "avalanche of rocks," likely triggered by recreational climbers above the search and rescue mission. Three crew members were injured, one of which was injured seriously.
The Aspen Times has since reported additional details regarding the injuries sustained by the crew member that was hurt the worst, described at the time as being thrown twenty feet through the air like a "ragdoll" after being struck by a falling rock.
According to the Aspen Times, text messages shared with permission revealed that the most severely injured crew member sustained multiple fractures, including on the femur, pelvis, and vertebrae. It's likely the unidentified crew member will have to go through months of physical therapy as part of their recovery process. Additional details can be found here.
Colorado's many search and rescue crews around the state often encounter high-risk scenarios, typically on a volunteer basis. To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
Those interested in making a larger donation can find more information on the Colorado Search and Rescue Association website.
