Great Sand Dunes National Park sunrise Photo Credit: EBMarketa (iStock).

Photo Credit: EBMarketa (iStock).

 EBMarketa

Three trails found in Colorado's national parks were recently recognized by Outside Magazine for their accessibility. An article published in 2020 titled "the 25 best accessible trails in America" included sections at Rocky Mountain National Park and the Great Sand Dunes.

At Rocky Mountain National Park, Bear Lake Loop and Coyote Valley Trail were included on the list. Both of these trails are short – Bear Lake being .6 miles and Coyote Valley Trail being a 1 mile out-and-back – and both are hard-packed, making them more friendly for those in a wheelchair. The infrastructure of Rocky Mountain National Park is also designed for accessibility, with a number of amenities spread around the park.

The second national park to be recognized for its accessible 'trails' is best-known for an area with no trails at all.

Great Sand Dunes National Park was given a shout-out on the list and while the sand-filled terrain of the area isn't great for those in the average wheelchair, the park offers guests a wheelchair that's specially designed for the space, utilizing inflatable tires. Guests can get these chairs for free with regular admission.

See Outside Magazine's full list of 'best accessible trails' here.

Find additional ideas for accessible outdoor recreation experiences in Colorado here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.