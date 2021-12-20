Three trails found in Colorado's national parks were recently recognized by Outside Magazine for their accessibility. An article published in 2020 titled "the 25 best accessible trails in America" included sections at Rocky Mountain National Park and the Great Sand Dunes.
At Rocky Mountain National Park, Bear Lake Loop and Coyote Valley Trail were included on the list. Both of these trails are short – Bear Lake being .6 miles and Coyote Valley Trail being a 1 mile out-and-back – and both are hard-packed, making them more friendly for those in a wheelchair. The infrastructure of Rocky Mountain National Park is also designed for accessibility, with a number of amenities spread around the park.
The second national park to be recognized for its accessible 'trails' is best-known for an area with no trails at all.
Great Sand Dunes National Park was given a shout-out on the list and while the sand-filled terrain of the area isn't great for those in the average wheelchair, the park offers guests a wheelchair that's specially designed for the space, utilizing inflatable tires. Guests can get these chairs for free with regular admission.
See Outside Magazine's full list of 'best accessible trails' here.
Find additional ideas for accessible outdoor recreation experiences in Colorado here.
