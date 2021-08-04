As talks of mask mandates and the push for increased levels of vaccination continue in Colorado, good news has been published by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
In a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths occurring in Colorado, the department reports that no COVID-19-related deaths occurred on July 29, July 30, and July 31. The day before that – July 28 – saw just one death, with a single death also being reported on each of the first two days of August. The highest daily death toll last month took place on July 5, when 12 Coloradans with COVID-19 died. While two other days occurred in July where there were zero deaths related to COVID-19 in Colorado, these days were a week apart – the 11th and the 18th.
Overall, the state attributes 7,218 total deaths to COVID-19 since first deaths were detected in spring of 2020.
As of Wednesday, July 4, there are 383 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, with 72 additional patients under investigation for COVID-19.
The chart below shows new hospital admissions related to COVID-19.
The current concern with COVID-19 in Colorado is the contagious nature of the delta variant. In total, there have been 579,366 total COVID-19 cases. If every case involved a unique person, almost 1 in 10 Coloradans have been involved in a known case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.